First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after buying an additional 970,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after buying an additional 1,047,033 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after buying an additional 812,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 82,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

