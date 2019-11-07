First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 313 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 278,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 242,077 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

MasTec stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.83. 3,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.35. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

