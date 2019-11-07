First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,177 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HCP were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of HCP by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of HCP by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock remained flat at $$35.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,820,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,829. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 43.66%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

HCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

