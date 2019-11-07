First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $852,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,642 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 16,120.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after buying an additional 5,898,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 645.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,733,597 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $83,750,000 after buying an additional 1,501,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after buying an additional 1,092,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $49,968,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 42,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

