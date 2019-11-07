First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 806,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,145. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

