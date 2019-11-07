Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Up 20.2%

Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) shot up 20.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 201 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides accounting, tax planning, and management services to high net worth individuals and businesses in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. It offers bookkeeping and payroll services; asset management services; consulting services; and software and support solutions, as well as TaxCoach software system, coaching, and email marketing services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.