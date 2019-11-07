Financial Comparison: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) vs. Biotricity (NYSE:BTCY)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 6.20% -45.11% 5.92% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 4.48, suggesting that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NRG Energy and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 3 1 2.83 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Biotricity.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Biotricity does not pay a dividend. NRG Energy pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.48 billion 1.07 $268.00 million $2.41 16.61 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Biotricity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

