Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €75.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.55 ($75.06).

Shares of FIE opened at €71.35 ($82.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.52. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

