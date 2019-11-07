Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $162.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.38.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $132.35. 2,737,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,695. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,162,570. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

