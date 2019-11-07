Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 3.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $68,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,640,000 after acquiring an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,394,000 after acquiring an additional 403,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.55. 170,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,302. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

In related news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

