FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in FedEx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

