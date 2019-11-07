Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 790,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 857,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

