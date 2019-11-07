Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $52.5-56.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.03 million.Fastly also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.54)-($0.51) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.49.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 968,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,313. Fastly has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 359,071 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $7,842,110.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 849,413 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $14,779,786.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

