Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $80.69 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $80.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $87.61.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$780.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$593.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$568.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$606.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.15. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a fifty-two week low of C$542.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$667.23.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

