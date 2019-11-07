Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 69.57%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Fair Isaac updated its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

NYSE FICO traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $328.11. The stock had a trading volume of 133,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,345. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $373.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.60 and a 200-day moving average of $316.98.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $2,923,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,638 shares of company stock worth $35,385,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $336.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

