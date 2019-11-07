F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $279,326.07 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $968,241,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,474,000 after purchasing an additional 326,237 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 935,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 657,185 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.