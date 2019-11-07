F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.51 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,385 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 943,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 812,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,617,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,880,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 549,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 621.9% in the 2nd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 619,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 533,892 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

