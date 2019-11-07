Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

EYPT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 2,222,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,754. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 165.24% and a negative net margin of 621.04%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

