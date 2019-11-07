Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,418. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

