Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 821,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,951. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

