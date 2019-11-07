Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.30 ($32.91).

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.43 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.17 ($30.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,572 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.25 and its 200-day moving average is €24.32. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

