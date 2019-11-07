Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

RMGGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

