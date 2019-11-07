Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Kenneth A. Samet acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Insiders acquired a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

