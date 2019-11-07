Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. 360,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Evertec by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evertec in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Evertec in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Evertec by 8.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

