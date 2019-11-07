Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 614.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $62.61 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

