Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total value of $967,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,967,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,430,594 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

