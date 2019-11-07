Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ever-Glory International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.