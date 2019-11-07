Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.10. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 348,048 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

