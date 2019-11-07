Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $70.50, 173 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eurazeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Eurazeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

