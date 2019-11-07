Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $869,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $928,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 171.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 3,970,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,676. Etsy has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

