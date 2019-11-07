Espers Market Cap Tops $485,796.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. Espers has a market capitalization of $485,796.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

