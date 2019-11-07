ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 22,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.48%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

