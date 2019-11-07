Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 239715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

