Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.78.

ETRN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 4,269,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,056. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.