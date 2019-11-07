Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$129.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$114.04. The company had a trading volume of 72,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,300. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$57.85 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$107.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.01.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total value of C$26,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,881.64. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.11, for a total value of C$768,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,382.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $1,715,191.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

