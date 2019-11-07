Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,116. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,850,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 96,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

