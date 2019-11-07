Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VET shares. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE VET opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 270.13%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

