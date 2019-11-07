Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,851 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,290 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,023,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 218,323 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,983,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 301,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 120,598 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $23.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

