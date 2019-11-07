Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 955,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after acquiring an additional 254,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTD opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

