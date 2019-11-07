Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

