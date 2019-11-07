Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enquest from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 18.78 ($0.25) on Thursday. Enquest has a twelve month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.75 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of $318.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 2,154,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £409,403.64 ($534,958.37). Also, insider Helmut Langanger acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08). Insiders purchased 3,517,274 shares of company stock valued at $66,883,167 over the last 90 days.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

