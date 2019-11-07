Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Enertopia Corp (OTCMKTS:ENRT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Enertopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

