Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $1.43 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00787768 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, Hotbit, Coinall, Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.