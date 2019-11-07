Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 2,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,192. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $644,436.43. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 20,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,129,141.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,874. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.