Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of treatments and therapies, for rare and orphan disease categories. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., formerly known MYnd Analytics Inc., is based in Torrance, United States. “

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Dawson James lowered Emmaus Life Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMMA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 17,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 511.05% and a negative net margin of 489.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emmaus Life Sciences news, Chairman Yutaka Niihara purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Willis C. Lee purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 265,279 shares of company stock valued at $952,943. 36.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.