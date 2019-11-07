Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.16. 106,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,318. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

