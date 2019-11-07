Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $55.00, 719,829 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 451,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

Several research firms have commented on EBS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 571,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

