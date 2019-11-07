Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

EBS opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $73.89.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

