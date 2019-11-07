Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.67

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 629115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

