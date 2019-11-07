Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ELOX opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

